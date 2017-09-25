Liverpool & Man City beat back Bayern’s interest in star quartet

Bayern Munich are reported to have rejected the chance to bid on four of their big-name targets after refusing to enter a bidding war with Premier League suitors.

Bayern’s transfer stance has been the subject of plenty of debate in the German media, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery both coming out recently and questioning the club’s policy to not match the big-spending of their European counterparts.

And now, according to Kicker, Bayern missed out on the chance to sign four of their big name targets once Premier League suitors Manchester City becamse involved.

According to the German publication, Bayern had been keen to sign Man City stars Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane prior to their move to the Premier League, while they also attempted to recruit Sadio Mane prior to his move to Liverpool.

Furthermore, it is also claimed Bayern also had a serious interest in acquiring RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer, but pulled out of negotiations as soon as Liverpool entered the running.

According to Kicker, the Bundesliga champions are point-blank refusing to enter the market when a bidding war ensues for such players.

They reportedly pulled out of any deal for Keita once Liverpool began to explore the option of securing his signing for 2018 which prevented his release fee kicking in.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently scolded Lewandowski for his claim that the club would not be able to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League, telling the striker not to publicly question the club’s transfer policies.