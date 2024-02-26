Liverpool, Man City both beaten, as Real Madrid strike agreement with Bundesliga ace

Real Madrid have beaten Liverpool and Man City to an agreement with Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have reached an agreement on personal terms with a Bundesliga ace chased by Liverpool and Manchester City, while Fabrizio Romano has detailed what will happen next.

Transfer news at the Bernabeu of late has been dominated by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. The French megastar has agreed to join Los Blancos at season’s end, though won’t be the only major name to swap one European giant for another.

According to the Athletic, Real Madrid have struck an agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

The 23-year-old Canada international is among the best in the world in his position. Davies has been named in the last three Bundesliga teams of the season and began to attract attention over at Manchester City and Liverpool.

HITC put Liverpool in the frame earlier in February, with Davies presumably viewed as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson who’ll turn 30 in March.

However, both Liverpool and City were reportedly well aware Davies favoured a move to Real Madrid and steering him off that path would be difficult.

Per the Athletic, City and Liverpool have failed in their mission, with Real Madrid now agreeing terms with the player.

The report acknowledged interest from English sides along with others on the continent. Nonetheless, Davies has chosen Real Madrid who’ll now attempt to thrash out an agreement with Bayern.

Confusion surrounds when Davies will move

Per the report, it’s as yet unclear precisely when Davies will arrive in Spain. The full-back is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning one of two options are possible.

Firstly, Real Madrid could attempt to secure a cut-price transfer this summer with Bayern who it’s acknowledged will reluctantly cash in.

Alternatively, Real Madrid could wait a year before landing Davies as a free agent. In either scenario, the agreement on personal terms Davies has just struck would be valid.

Fabrizio Romano added his take on X, stating Bayern’s asking price will be a key part of the story.

Bayern have made their position clear – Davies must sign a new deal before June or be sold this summer. But given Davies has just agreed terms with Real Madrid, there’ll be no contract extension at Bayern.

As such, how much Bayern hold out for is likely to determine whether Davies changes club in the summer of 2024 or 2025.

Davies is currently valued at €70m by online outlet Transfermarkt. Given his contract status, Real Madrid will hope to agree a fee far below that sum.

If and when Davies does leave Bayern, the German giant are expected to move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez as his replacement.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: ‘Petrified’ Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim advised over replacing Klopp with ‘poisoned chalice’ jibe