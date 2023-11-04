Liverpool, Man City both mocked after completed transfer labelled ‘robbery of the century’

Which of Liverpool and Manchester City went above and beyond in the race to sign Jude Bellingham has been revealed by a report that has has also made light of their respective transfer failures.

The future of Jude Bellingham was a subject that dominated the transfer headlines for the first half of 2023. The England midfielder was being courted by many a European giant, with the battle for his signature ultimately boiling down to Real Madrid, Liverpool and City.

Real won the race when all was said and done when agreeing to pay Borussia Dortmund a package worth €133.9m (approx. £116m).

Bellingham has been an instant hit at the Bernabeu, notching 13 goals in his first 13 games for the club. That has ensured Bellingham has scored more goals in two months than Zinedine Zidane ever did in any single season (12) at Real.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Marca has shed light on how Real pulled off what they term the ‘robbery of the century’.

Via Sport Witness, Marca – who are unofficially known as a mouthpiece for Real Madrid – are understandably over the moon with Bellingham’s transfer given the start he’s made.

What’s more, it’s claimed Real actually secured the deal despite offering an ‘infinitely inferior’ package when compared to the Premier League’s elite.

Man City were reportedly the main obstacle in Real’s path and it’s Guardiola’s side who tabled a ‘dizzying offer’ that trumped Real’s.

Bellingham could also reportedly have earned a higher salary if moving to the Etihad. Instead, the lure of joining Los Blancos proved too strong despite their inferior contract offer.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

In Marca’s words, the transfer miss left City chiefs feeling like they had been robbed and suffering a ‘violation of their own feeling of security’.

Liverpool too are claimed to have tabled a more lucrative bid and contract offer when compared to Real.

Given the Reds ultimately winded up bidding £110m for Moises Caicedo later in the summer window, Marca’s claim would make sense.

Alas, it was Real Madrid who left the English sides reeling and Marca conclude Real feel like they ‘carried out a theft’.

Given Bellingham’s immediate impact that has also included scoring both goals in the El Clasico victory over Barcelona, Real have a right to gloat about their transfer masterstroke.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told to fork out huge £47.7m fee for Chelsea target as Klopp transfer plans go up in smoke