Liverpool and Man City both tipped to sign Germany’s best players for £80m each

Liverpool and Manchester City are both hovering over two of Germany’s best players and a report claims each club could complete deals worth £80m in the summer.

Man City and Liverpool are once again battling for the Premier League title, though stiff competition is also coming by way of Arsenal. The English trio are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window after keeping their powder dry in January.

Liverpool’s plans will firm up once a new sporting director and manager have been secured. Jurgen Klopp has announced he’ll depart at season’s end and Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the odds-on favourite to take his place.

Alonso is working wonders in Germany, with his Leverkusen side currently eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the summit of the table.

Leverkusen took a giant stride towards lifting their first ever Bundesliga title last week when thumping Bayern 3-0.

Now, according to the Daily Star, Liverpool and Man City both had officials in attendance for that match.

The report states Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern) were watched by scouts from both English clubs.

£80m each for Wirtz and Musiala

The Germany internationals, both 20, are arguably their country’s brightest stars at present.

Wirtz has racked up 24 goal contributions in 30 matches this season, while Musiala has bagged 10 in 25.

Per the Star, the attacking midfielders are valued at £80m by their respective clubs and both could be on the move in the summer.

Liverpool are actually labelled frontrunners for both players, though given they play in the same position it stands to reason only one would be signed.

The Alonso connection – given he manages Wirtz at Leverkusen – could work in Liverpool’s favour if indeed it is Alonso who replaces Klopp at Anfield.

That would leave City to move for Musiala and the report adds Pep Guardiola’s side have been encouraged by talks between Musiala and Bayern over a new deal stalling.

Musiala is under contract until the summer of 2026, though if it becomes apparent he won’t pen fresh terms, a sale would make sense. Musiala’s value will only decrease as his contract ticks down.

City have utilised two attacking midfielders behind Erling Haaland this term. The roles have generally been filled by a combination of Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t operate with a natural No 10 in Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation. But given Klopp is leaving at season’s end anyway, a change of system could be on the horizon under their next manager.

