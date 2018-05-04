Liverpool, Man City dealt blow as Roma tie up deal for ‘next Modric’

Roma have beaten competition from Liverpool and Manchester City to secure the signing of a Croatian wonderkid, a report claims.

According to an exclusive from CalcioMercato, the Serie A giants have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Ante Coric this summer.

The young midfielder has been touted as the ‘next Luka Modric’ and is one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Despite his age, Coric has made 150 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb and has scored three times in the league for them this season.

As a result, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has moved quickly to beat Prem giants Liverpool and City in order to secure a deal for the Croatia international.

CalcioMercato claims that Coric’s deal had long been agreed by Roma director Monchi, and that his entourage will fly to Roma next week to iron out any details.

The fee is expected to be around €8million, which comprises of an initial €7m fee plus €1m in bonuses.

