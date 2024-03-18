Liverpool, Man City in €60m tussle for Belgian forward racking up brilliant stats in Holland

Liverpool and Manchester City are set for a battle off the pitch this summer as they both reportedly eye a move for PSV forward talent Johan Bakayoko.

The two Premier League giants are currently going at it toe-to-toe with Arsenal in the race for the title and looks set to carry that into the summer as they target Bakayoko.

That’s according to journalist Patrick Berger who, taking to X, revealed the latest news regarding the Belgium international winger.

He revealed that Liverpool and City, along with Chelsea are three Premier League clubs ‘monitoring his situation’, alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are already aware from previous dealings that PSV will play hardball over the player’s price, as they did when recouping a record fee of around £44million for Cody Gakpo back in January 2023.

And, according to Berger, the Dutch giants want somewhere between €50-60m for one of their star men, especially if Premier League clubs are involved.

Brentford tried and failed with Bakayoko bid

Brentford actually tried their luck in January with a €40m bid that was turned down, meaning Liverpool, City and Chelsea will have to bid higher than that to get their man.

Bakayoko has been in tremendous form for his club this season, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

He is described as a pacy forward with excellent balance who is capable of playing out wide or through the middle and favours his left foot.

The 20-year-old has already won nine caps for his country, scoring once, and is pushing for a place in their squad for Euro 2024.

