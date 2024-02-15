Liverpool, Man City learn fee needed to complete stunning Arsenal raid as record-breaking price tag emerges

Liverpool and Man City have found out how much Bukayo Saka will cost

Liverpool and Manchester City have discovered they must obliterate the Premier League transfer record to sign Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka, with the Gunners reportedly handing him a massive new price tag.

Saka is a product of the Arsenal academy who made his senior debut in November 2018. The right winger has since emerged into arguably Arsenal’s most important player, with his first-team record standing at 52 goals and 53 assists in 210 appearances.

That includes 13 goals and 13 assists in 31 games so far this season, with Saka helping Arsenal challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title while also reaching the Champions League round of 16.

Saka loves Arsenal and is thoroughly enjoying his time with the North London club, though that has not stopped him from being linked with some of their fierce English rivals.

Liverpool and Man City are understood to be the main clubs who would bid for Saka, should Arsenal suddenly go downhill and struggle to match his huge ambitions.

Liverpool in particular are the club to watch out for, as they are big fans of the England star and might be in need of a new right winger if Mo Salah departs in the summer.

DON’T MISS: Man City ‘enquiry’ for five-star Liverpool target revealed after big Premier League transfer miss

Football Insider have now provided an update on Saka’s situation at the Emirates. They state that Arsenal chiefs have been delighted by the wide man’s ‘stratospheric rise’ in recent years and feel he is now the second-most valuable player in England, behind only City striker Erling Haaland.

Should Liverpool or City make contact for Saka’s possible capture, then Arsenal will tell them they must pay a Premier League-record fee as they will not accept anything less than £150-200million.

Bukayo Saka would be a costly signing

The top three most expensive Prem players currently are Moises Caicedo (£100m rising to £115m), Enzo Fernandez (£107m) and Saka’s Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice (£105m). Saka moving for that £200m figure would see him level Neymar as the most expensive player of all time, following the Brazilian’s colossal switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017.

This is clearly a massive amount of money for a club to spend on Saka, but Arsenal feel the asking price is very much justified. They think the 22-year-old would ‘walk into any team in the world’ and due to his age he is only going to get better.

Arsenal demanding £150-200m for Saka immediately rules Liverpool out of the race, as they would struggle to spend over £120m on a single player. Their record signing is Darwin Nunez (£64m rising to £85m), while they also bid £111m for Caicedo before losing out on him to Chelsea.

City do have the financial backing needed to part with such a monstrous sum. Although, they would rather spread out such money over two or three transfers, to ensure that several areas of the team are improved.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea in blockbuster new transfer battle as ‘juicy’ offer for West Ham ace prepared