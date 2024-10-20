Liverpool, Man City fighting for £25m Prem minnow star who’s already having his best season

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Facundo Buonanotte amid his best season in the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both fighting for the signing of Facundo Buonanotte, who’s currently on loan at Leicester from Brighton and having a fantastic season.

After two seasons progressing through the ranks at Brighton, Buonanotte has been shipped out to recently-promoted Leicester. There, he has already matched his best Premier League season in front of goal and surpassed his previous best assists total.

His latest strike came in a 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton last time out, in which the Foxes were 2-0 down at one stage.

As a result of his best season in England so far, some of the biggest sides in the country are said to be on Buonanotte’s case.

Fichajes reports Liverpool and Manchester City are ‘fighting’ for his services. City are said to want him as a strategic long-term investment, while the Reds are looking to refresh their squad, and feel Buonanotte’s energy and skills would slot well into Arne Slot’s side.

Brighton, the attacker’s parent club, will not let him go without a fight, though.

It’s believed they will not let him go for less than €30million (£25m/$32.5m). Both Liverpool and City are apparently willing to accept paying that amount for Buonanotte.

Steve Cooper a huge fan

Leicester boss Cooper is clearly a very big fan of Buonanotte’s amid his spell at the club, believing he is a very important asset.

“He’s a really talented young guy, really good attitude to the game,” Cooper said.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of players of his age of a similar talent.

“He’s aggressive, a risk-taker with the ball and for a creative player he really puts in a defensive effort as well. We’re enjoying working with him. He’s a player that can make the difference.”

Leicester’s chances of keeping him after his loan spell amid interest from some of the league’s biggest sides seem slim, though, especially given the Foxes are 14th and the aforementioned pair are the top two.

Liverpool round-up: Exits on cards

Caoimhin Kelleher has once again shown that he would rather move away from Liverpool than stay, amid competition with two more goalkeepers.

He has been clear about wanting to be a No.1, and that seems unlikely at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold is hotting up, though amid interest from Real Madrid, reports that it’s known he won’t pen a new Liverpool deal have been branded incorrect.

Indbound transfers are also on the cards, with the Reds being told that if Mohamed Salah is to leave, Leroy Sane would be a great replacement.

Buonanotte on the rise

After one season with Rosario Central in Argentina in which he bagged four goals and two assists in 24 games, Buonanotte moved to Brighton, progressing for two seasons before his loan with Leicester.

There, he has begun a steep rise, already beating his best Premier League tally just seven games into the campaign.