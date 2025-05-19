Bayern Munich director Uli Hoeness has provided a stunning new insight into where Florian Wirtz will sign next after appearing to concede defeat in the race – though a respected German journalist has dampened the hopes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Wirtz has fast become one of the most tracked players of the impending summer transfer window, which, with opening early on June 1 this year, has seen several leading sides looking to get their ducks in order early. Given the 22-year-old’s deal at Bayer Leverkusen is due to expire in just two years, and with the side that Xabi Alonso built already being broken up, it seems a parting of ways looks inevitable this summer for the 22-year-old playmaker.

Indeed, Liverpool have already virtually completed one raid on the 2025 Bundesliga runners-up, having reached a full agreement to sign Jeremie Frimpong as the successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And with intricate new details emerging about the private jet they hired and the secret meeting they held with the Wirtz family last week, a potential double raid on Leverkusen looks a genuine possibility for the Reds this summer.

That one would certainly be one in the eye for Manchester City, who have themselves chased the 29-times capped Germany playmaker for the best part of 18 months and with Pep Guardiola outlining him as his dream heir for Kevin De Bruyne.

Elsewhere, reports in Germany had also stated that Wirtz himself may prefer to stay in Deutschland, potentially putting Bayern Munich – who have themselves made no secret of their admiration – right at the front of the chasing pack.

However, Hoeness now looks to have given a strong hint at where the player will end up, losing his temper somewhat when asked by sections of the media where he thinks the star will end up.

“What am I supposed to tell you now? You’ve been writing nonsense for weeks about him going to Manchester City, even though he was at Liverpool,” Hoeness stated.

Expected Florian Wirtz next club named

That update will certainly give Liverpool fans some added optimism that an extraordinary double raid on the 2024 Bundesliga champions could be pulled off, though any deal for Wirtz could set them back a British record €150m (£126m, $167m) if they do secure his signing.

The chances of a move to Anfield have also been talked up by BILD journalist Christian Falk, while The Times’ Paul Joyce has also confirmed that the Reds are ready to make a ‘strong pitch’ for the 22-year-old if he were to ‘show an inclination’ for a move to England this summer.

However, Joyce also cautions that optimism by stating there is a belief within the corridors of power at Anfield that Wirtz will either stay with Leverkusen this summer or will push instead to join Bayern Munich, with the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions also extremely keen on a deal.

Furthermore, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is also adamant that it’s Bayern who remain “very optimistic” they’ll fend off their English rivals and be the ones to snap Wirtz up – potentially making Hoeness’ claims something of a smokescreen.

“FC Bayern remain very optimistic about completing the transfer in 2025 or 2026,” began Plettenberg on his X account. “Nothing has changed. The first official offer is expected to be submitted next week.

“Manchester City and Liverpool are still there and want to stay involved as long as Wirtz hasn’t signed with Bayern. Both clubs are planning to submit offers as well.

“The Wirtz family were in England last week, mainly because of Liverpool — as reported on Friday.”

IN FOCUS: Florian Wirtz’s achievements so far

By Samuel Bannister

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023-24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months this season.

Currently stands joint-top of the assists chart for the 2024-25 Bundesliga, after being joint-second in that ranking last season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.

Across the 2024/25 season, Wirtz scored another 16 times and provided 15 more assists, bringing his overall tally to 57 goals and 65 assists from 197 appearances – a G/A every 1.61 appearances.