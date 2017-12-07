Liverpool, Man City going head-to-head for Ivory Coast star

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly plotting big-money moves for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The Ivory Coast star is said to be open to a move to the Premier League, with City and the Reds both showing concrete interest in a player who has also been strongly linked with Barcelona in the past, according to the report in the Daily Mail.

Indeed, Seri came very close to joining the Catalan giants in the summer after Barca had a bid of £35.2million turned down by Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

Scouts from City and Liverpool are both said to have watched the 26-year-old extensively this season with a view to making an offer for the player either next month or in the summer.

Seri, who was also Arsenal and PSG’s radar over the summer, missed the first month of the season through injury but is now fully fit and looking to help guide Nice up the Ligue 1 table after the inconsistent start to the new campaign.