Liverpool, Man City in four-way auction for €60m Serie A playmaker

Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Napoli midfield playmaker Fabian Ruiz.

The 23-year-old has burst onto the scene over the last 18 months and was hugely impressive in Napoli’s Champions League win over the Reds last week.

He also made his Spain debut back in June and has rapidly emerged as one of European football’s top midfield talents.

Ruiz’s outstanding form has led to a number of clubs reportedly showing an interest in his services, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona joining the Reds and City in the hunt for the player’s signature.

Sport Witness, via the Spanish media, claims that Napoli have placed a €60m price tag on the former Real Betis man’s head – a fee that would appear to be an absolute bargain in today’s inflated transfer market.

Calciomeracto adds that there will be an ‘international auction’ for the midfielder in 2020, with the four clubs mentioned above all bidding for the player.

It had been claimed that Manchester United were also keen on signing Ruiz as a replacement for Paul Pogba, but latest reports suggest that the Frenchman could be close to penning a new Old Trafford deal.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!