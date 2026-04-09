Liverpool and Man City have joined the race for a top Bundesliga talent

Liverpool and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen youngster Christian Kofane, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

The 19-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in Europe following his move from Spanish side Albacete last summer.

Despite only making 10 league starts, Kofane has made a major impression — registering five goals and three assists in a breakthrough campaign.

There are also growing comparisons being drawn between Kofane’s rapid rise and that of RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who similarly moved from Spanish minnows Leganes last summer and has since become one of Europe’s most in-demand teenage prospects.

Coincidentally, both Liverpool and Arsenal are also involved in the race for Diomande, underlining how closely aligned their recruitment strategies are when it comes to emerging talent.

In terms of Kofane, Arsenal were among the first Premier League clubs to take a serious interest in the forward, with sources indicating the Gunners have been particularly impressed by his underlying numbers and analytical profile, which highlight his rapid development and attacking efficiency.

However, the north London club now face significant competition as our sources can reveal that both Liverpool and Man City have made contact regarding Kofane, signalling their intent to enter what is quickly becoming a fiercely contested transfer race.

Interest in the teenager is widespread. His agent has already named a host of top clubs monitoring his progress, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton, Brentford and European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Kofane’s rise has been swift since his move to Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen giving him a platform to showcase his potential at the highest level.

His limited starts have not prevented him from making a decisive impact, further increasing his appeal to elite clubs across Europe.

With multiple Premier League heavyweights now firmly in the mix, the battle for Kofane’s signature is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing emerging transfer stories — as clubs scramble to secure one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young prospects.

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