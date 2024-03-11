Liverpool, Man City jostle for top spot in four-club pursuit ahead of certain sale of £60m-rated winger

Pedro Neto is a player who is going to be talked about a lot during the summer transfer window as his form and talent have been a standout for his side Wolves.

He has struggled with injuries but sources say that has not put of potential suitors. Indeed, despite missing nine games due to a hamstring injury mid-season, the Wolves winger has two Premier League goals and nine assists to his name.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle all have strong interest with Tottenham also keen but not as likely to land the Portuguese international at this stage.

Sources say that a bid of around £60million is required to shift him this summer and Wolves are resigned to losing him at some point during the window.

His move is being worked on by agent Jorge Mendes and his team at Gestifute, with Neto being one of the key names on their roster this summer and talks underway with the clubs mentioned around the possible conditions of a deal.

Four sides in awe of Neto

Pep Guardiola is understood to be a huge admirer of the talented winger and is keen to add more pacy and tricky wingers into his side after the introduction of Jeremy Doku this season.

The Etihad is mooted as a real possibility for the summer by sources close to the deal.

Liverpool have also taken a keen eye to Neto’s talent and he is seen as the perfect man to compliment their attacking options and the way they play.

Sources state that they did look at a potential move for the 24-year-old in the summer but had to focus on rebuilding their midfield, making a move impossible.

Ange Postecoglou loves the SC Braga product and has said to sources he would be a great fit into his current side, however the need for bodies in other areas is likely to force Spurs out of any potential bidding war.

Newcastle are also very keen but the restrictions on the club due to Financial FairPlay are making the market very difficult for them and a sale of a big player will be needed of they are to bring in Neto and any other top talents this summer.

That means City and Liverpool are best placed to land the star, and with Wolves aware that there will be people knocking at the door, they’ll be forced to brace for bids, potentially from multiple sides.

