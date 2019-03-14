Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to have quoted Liverpool and Manchester City an asking price of £40m for in-form striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbian striker is enjoying the most prolific season of his career to date, having netted 21 times in 33 appearances so far this season.

That form has brought him to the attention of some of European football’s big hitters, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all reported to be sniffing around, while recent reports have suggested Barcelona are at the front of the queue for the forward.

However, it is both Liverpool and City who are reported to have the strongest interest in the player – and according to Metro – the Bundesliga side are willing to sell Jovic this summer.

The Serbian is on a two-year loan in Germany from Benfica but Frankfurt are looking to trigger the option to make the move a permanent one for a fee of just £5.3million.

But his ‘transfer’ to Frankfurt could be a short-lived one, with the Bundesliga side reported to have informed both Liverpool and City they would want £40million for the hitman if they follow up their initial interest with a firm enquiry this summer.

City are in the market for another striker to alleviate the pressure on Sergio Aguero, though Pep Guardiola’s priority this summer is to find midfield cover and competition for the ageing Fernandinho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in the market for a new top-level striker with Daniel Sturridge certain to move on. Timo Werner has been strongly mooted as a target for Jurgen Klopp, but interest in the RB Leipzig star is also far and wide and the Reds may find negotiations for Jovic far less complex.

