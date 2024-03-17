Liverpool, Man City linked USMNT star equals Premier League record after superb performance

Liverpool and Manchester City are both admirers of Antonee Robinson

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has tied the record for the most Premier League assists from a US player in a single season.

Robinson equalled the record held by former Fulham star Clint Dempsey after picking up his sixth assist of the season against Tottenham – a game the Cottagers deservedly won 3-0.

He also performed admirably in defence, helping his team to keep their seventh clean sheet of the season when he’s been in the team.

Fulham went hunting for the lead and they FOUND it! ⚽ Robinson whips in a wonderful ball for Muniz, who puts the ball into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/3I6uJG0yni — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2024

Robinson has only missed one game this term due to a minor injury complaint and is one of the most important players in Marco Silva’s squad.

The manager will hope that he can keep up his superb form and help Fulham have a strong finish to the campaign.

READ MORE: Man Utd plot spectacular USMNT star signing as former rival player ‘pinpointed’ as ideal midfield man

Antonee Robinson looks set to smash Clint Dempsey record

Clint Dempsey set the US assist record during his 2011-12 season with Fulham, when they secured a ninth place finish and were also playing in the Europa League.

Dempsey remains a popular figure among Fulham fans, having made 232 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 60 goals and making 21 assists in total.

With nine games remaining in the season, Robinson now looks set to break Dempsey’s assist record and write his name into the history of American players in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Robinson in recent months which is testament to the quality he’s shown at Craven Cottage.

With that in mind, Fulham could face a challenge in keeping hold of the the 26-year-old beyond this season.

The full-back is under contract with Fulham until 2028, though, and they would certainly demand a big fee for his services.

Transfermarkt value Robinson £20m but he will certainly command a much bigger fee than that should a big club come calling for him in the summer.

Fulham slapped a £35m price tag on the defender last summer, so it’s likely that they’ll demand in excess of that amount to sanction a sale.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool icon and USMNT star among 6 former Premier League players thriving in MLS