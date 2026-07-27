PSG’s teenage sensation Ibrahim Mbaye has been offered to both Liverpool and Manchester City after his agents made it clear why he won’t be joining Aston Villa this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Paris Saint-Germain youngster’s representatives have begun sounding out a number of Europe’s elite clubs as they look to secure what they believe is the ideal next step in his career.

We revealed earlier this month that Mbaye was available and attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa among those to hold serious discussions over a potential move.

Villa’s interest was genuine and talks progressed, but we understand that Mbaye’s camp ultimately pushed back on the prospect of a move to Villa Park.

While there is a growing belief within the player’s entourage that leaving PSG would be the best decision for his long-term development, they also believe his next club should reflect what they see as his elite potential.

Sources say Mbaye’s representatives and family are convinced the teenager is capable of competing at the very highest level and have therefore prioritised discussions with clubs they believe can consistently challenge for the biggest honours.

As a result, TEAMtalk understand that has led to his name being put to both Liverpool and Manchester City in recent days and with sources rating the chances of a move to either Anfield or the Etihad Stadium…

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Liverpool, Man City make decision on Mbaye transfer

Per our sources, there is admiration from both clubs – though that interest does come with a major caveat.

Liverpool‘s recruitment staff have tracked Mbaye’s progress closely during his time in Paris and are continuing to assess a number of wide attacking options as Richard Hughes looks to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s squad following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are also in the market for additional attacking reinforcements as Enzo Maresca continues reshaping his squad, with the club already active in the transfer market this summer.

However, while both clubs appreciate Mbaye’s potential, TEAMtalk understands neither currently view him as one of their leading winger targets.

Liverpool’s priority remains Bradley Barcola, while the Reds continue to monitor several other high-profile options across Europe.

City, likewise, have other attacking targets ahead of Mbaye on their shortlist despite acknowledging his long-term potential.

That said, sources insist the situation remains fluid.

Mbaye’s camp are determined to find the right sporting project rather than simply the quickest route out of PSG, and with interest continuing to build across Europe, further talks are expected over the coming weeks as they assess which club offers the best pathway for one of French football’s brightest young talents.

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