Liverpool, Man City reach same decision on selling Gakpo, Savinho to Tottenham

Liverpool and Manchester City have both adopted the same stance on whether or not to sell their respective wingers, Cody Gakpo and Savinho, to Tottenham.

With additions already made at goalkeeper, in defence and in midfield, Tottenham’s primary aim in the final month of the summer transfer window is signing readymade attackers.

Savinho, 22, is the player Spurs and Roberto De Zerbi have earmarked as the perfect player to slot straight into their starting eleven on the right wing.

The Brazilian has already informed Man City of his desire to change clubs this summer, and he’s open to joining Spurs. During a recent pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, Savinho gave a gesture Tottenham fans will love.

Club-to-club talks regarding the transfer fee and deal structure have been ongoing for some time. Reports state if a deal is struck, it’ll be worth approximately £60m.

On the left, Tottenham were less than 24 hours away from bidding for Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi before he suffered a fractured metatarsal.

With Kroupi undergoing surgery to repair the fracture, Tottenham have fixed their gaze on Liverpool’s Gakpo instead.

Like Savinho, Gakpo is open to joining Spurs this summer. The Dutchman harbours fears he’ll lose the undroppable status he enjoyed under Arne Slot now Andoni Iraola is in town.

Talks between the 27-year-old’s camp and Tottenham have been described by sources as ‘positive’, though as yet, club-to-club talks with Liverpool are yet to open.

Now, fresh reports from Sky Sports and The Athletic have shed light on if either of these deals will get done.

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Latest on Cody Gakpo, Savinho to Tottenham

It appears to be a case of Tottenham needing to remain patient, with both Liverpool and Man City insisting they want a replacement signed, or at the very least lined up, before letting their respective wingers join Spurs.

Sky Sports stated with regards to Gakpo: ‘Liverpool would not be willing to let Gakpo depart without having a replacement through the door.’

That report did go on to suggest Liverpool could view Bradley Barcola as Gakpo’s replacement, meaning Spurs now have a vested interest in what happens with the PSG ace.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic on multiple occasions stressed Liverpool do not want to sell Gakpo this summer.

Nevertheless, they hinted there is scope for that stance softening, with the report claiming Liverpool ‘would judge his value relative to other deals this summer.’

AnfieldWatch recently claimed Liverpool’s asking price for Gakpo is £72m after seeing Anthony Gordon join Barcelona for £69m.

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On Savinho, The Athletic stated: ‘The two clubs have maintained contact regarding the player, but City would want to secure a replacement before considering a sale.’

In a more positive follow-on, the report noted Spurs ‘are confident of completing a move for long-term target Savinho from Manchester City.’

Savinho certainly looks like the more gettable player for Spurs of the two, though as mentioned, both deals will only be possible if the selling club brings in a new winger first.

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