Liverpool, Man City ready to pounce on frustrated €100m Napoli star

Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City are battling PSG for the signing of Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, a report claims.

Italian website La Repubblica, as quoted by Sport Witness, reported last month how Jurgen Klopp’s side had seen a massive €70million (£61m) bid for the Serie A sensation rejected in the January window.

Reports have suggested that Klopp is looking for a No.10 to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona last January.

The Reds saw a bid for Nabil Fekir break down last summer, and it has been suggested that the talismanic Napoli star is now Klopp’s top target.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City, PSG and Liverpool are ready to capitalise on the situation should they get a positive sign from agent Mino Raiola regarding his client’s possible exit.

The Napoli captain is reportedly valued at more than €100million by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has no intention of selling such an influential player.

Insigne has had a mixed time recently at Napoli, having missed a penalty against Juventus last weekend and being dropped for their midweek Europa League clash with Red Bull Salzburg,.

However, he scored a late equaliser on Sunday for Napoli in their game against Sassuolo, but still admitted his frustration in an interview with Sky Italia.

“We had to do better but considering how the game was going, this is a decent result.

“Even so, I was still disappointed since I always want to win. Critics? People always criticize me but I always remain focus. Juve are far ahead but we are still doing well and are second.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!