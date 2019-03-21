Liverpool, Man City rocked as Man Utd enter race for €60m hitman

Manchester United have joined the list of teams weighing up a summer move for Frankfurt star Luka Jovic, a report claims.

The Serbian striker has had a prolific season so far, having netted 22 times and amassing seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Interest from Europe’s elite has followed – with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all reported to be monitoring the Serbian, while recent reports have suggested Barcelona are at the front of the queue for the forward.

A recent report even suggested that Premier League’s top two sides Liverpool and Man City have the strongest interest in the player.

However, Portuguese outlet O Jogo provide a shock update surrounding the Benfica-owned hitman, claiming Manchester United have also made an approach.

Their report states that Frankfurt are excited by the possibility of being able to sell Jovic for a quick profit once they have triggered their option to turn his loan into a permanent deal for just €22m.

O Jogo suggest that the Bundesliga side will command a fee of over €60m for Jovic in what could be ‘one of the biggest transfers of the summer’.