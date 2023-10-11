Liverpool, Man City in scrap to sign Serie A defensive sensation also tracked by Barcelona

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly ready to fight over a deal to sign talented Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu but could face competition from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is currently under contract with the Serie A side until 2027 and it’s thought that his agent is not actively pushing for a move.

Indeed, the feeling is that Dorgu should remain at Lecce and continue to develop his game under coach Roberto D’Aversa.

However, if he carries on at this current rate of progress then it’s expected that ‘concrete offers’ will be made sooner rather than later.

And, according to the Puglia edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, the young defender’s rapid rise has earned him attention from across Europe.

The newspaper explains that Dorgu is ‘starting to have the eyes of several clubs’ on him, with Liverpool and Barcelona already having ‘targeted’ the player.

City have also joined them in showing an interest and have already had the player scouted as they weigh up whether to make an official move.

The teenager, who plays on the left-hand side, is adept defensively and offensively from the full-back role – very much in keeping with that role among modern players.

Klopp, Pep chasing developmental full-back

In terms of Liverpool’s interest, they currently have Andrew Robertson as first choice left-back with Konstantinos Tsimikas as his backup.

However, Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a developmental full-back to work under the duo, especially with Scotland international Robertson turning 30 next year.

City’s interest stems from Pep Guardiola looking at more of a natural full-back, given his tendency over the past couple of seasons to play a centre-back in that position.

After offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Guardiola has often opted for Nathan Ake to fill the role that is now being occupied by summer signing Josko Gvardiol. But having a young option to bring through who naturally plays wide is of interest to the Spaniard.

And although there is every likelihood that he will remain at Lecce for now, if Dorgu carries on catching the eyes of Europe’s biggest hitters then it appears only a matter of time before very tempting offers are made for his services.

