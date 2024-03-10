Liverpool, Man City stars snubbed as ‘outstanding’ Arsenal target named Prem Player of the Season

Virgil van Dijk and Phil Foden have been tipped to miss out on a big award

Neither Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk or Manchester City ace Phil Foden have been the best player in the Premier League this season, with a pundit surprisingly giving Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins the nod.

The Premier League title race remains incredibly tight, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are all gunning for the coveted trophy. Arsenal’s late win over Brentford on Saturday put them at the top of the table before Liverpool host City at Anfield on Sunday in a huge clash.

The result of the title race could also decide which star wins the Premier League Player of the Season award, as all three of Arsenal, Liverpool and City have players in the running.

For Arsenal, Declan Rice has been a transformative signing in midfield, while Bukayo Saka has once again been deadly from the right flank. At Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has stepped into the captaincy role brilliantly and has led by example from defence, while Mo Salah has continued smashing in the goals.

Rodri remains the vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s City system, though Foden has stepped up and taken his goal contributions to new heights.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has lauded Foden, though he has backed Aston Villa striker Watkins to cause a shock and win the individual trophy.

“Phil Foden is now a complete player… but I still wouldn’t have him as No.1 for Player of the Year,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“I think there are others in front of him, but he has grown and now he’s got an absolutely certain position in that Man City team.

Foden ‘complete’ but should miss out on award – Cascarino

“Phil’s got the lot, and I’m always amazed by how he takes the ball down, how he controls it out of the air, his feet are like arms at times with the way he controls the ball.

“And his energy – if you watch Phil Foden, he nearly covers every blade of grass when he’s playing. He’s everywhere, he’s chasing, relentlessly getting back to help out players, he does that brilliantly, and that’s without all the brilliant stuff he does technically throughout the game.

“But Ollie Watkins, I think he’s been the most outstanding player in the Premier League so far this season.

“He’s contributed so much to Aston Villa this year with goals and assists, and Villa are fourth at this moment in time because he’s played such a pivotal role.

“There are other candidates, of course. Virgil van Dijk is back to his very best at Liverpool, he’s been outstanding for them, obviously Foden is another one and you can certainly make a case for two or three of the Arsenal players as well – William Saliba has been absolutely sensational.

“But I’d still put Ollie at the top because Villa were not even close to being a top-four team just over a year ago and his contribution has been enormous.”

Arsenal in for key Aston Villa man

Arsenal will be delighted about Cascarino’s praise for Watkins, as they are eyeing up the 28-year-old as their potential next centre-forward.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Ivan Toney, but recent reports have suggested they might be moving away from Brentford’s talisman.

Watkins would be a fantastic alternative, as he has notched 21 goals in 38 appearances this term.

Villa may also be forced into selling Watkins this summer in order to help prevent Profit and Sustainability issues. They value the former Exeter City man at £70-80million.

Cascarino was not the only former striker who had praise for Watkins, as Darren Bent added: “He’d certainly be mine [pick for Player of the Season], I think he’s been outstanding.

“The goals he’s got, the assists as well, I think he’s been dangerous and looks to be getting better and better.

“His record of 16 league goals and ten assists is crazy, and Villa are in the top four – he’d be my player of the year for sure.”

