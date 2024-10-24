Liverpool, Man City surprisingly rejected, with Brighton better placed to seal £12.5m January signing

Brighton could pip Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of a rising young midfielder, and why the bigger clubs will be overlooked has come to light.

Brighton have proven themselves expert navigators of the transfer market in recent years, with the club making gigantic profits on the likes of Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister, to name just five.

Aiding Brighton’s cause in that regard is their attractiveness to young players. The Seagulls have shown time and again they are an excellent club for developing stars to refine their game.

According to a fresh update from BILD chief Christian Falk, Brighton’s unique appeal could help them get the better of Man City and Liverpool in the transfer market.

Taking to X, Falk revealed all three clubs are interested in 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Andrija Maksimovic. But per the reporter, the player and his camp are wary of joining Liverpool or Man City through fear those moves could be too big of a step to take at this stage in Maksimovic’s career.

As such, Brighton are now better placed to secure a deal expected to be worth roughly €15m (£12.5m /$16.2m) in total. Rather than Liverpool or City, Brighton’s biggest competitor will be Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Falk wrote: “Eintracht Frankfurt lead at the moment the race for a transfer of Andrija Maksimovic. The fee could be €12m plus €3m adds-on.

“In the opinion of the Maksimovic-side, Liverpool and Manchester City could be a too big step for the next station. But Brighton is also an option.”

“One of the next big jewels in football”

Maksimovic has already racked up two caps for the Serbian national side and has started two of Red Star’s three Champions League matches this season (vs Inter Milan and Monaco).

The youngster has also caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund – another club heralded for developing rising stars.

In a prior update to Caught Offside, Falk said: “Dortmund see Andrija Maksimovic, 17, as one of the next big jewels in football – like they saw in Jamie Gittens for instance. But it’s not so concrete at the moment that they’re planning on buying him.

“Liverpool and other clubs who are interested are perhaps closer. In Dortmund, they are discussing the name but it’s not so hot at the moment, so not the next one they’re going to buy.

“We’ll see how close the English clubs will get to this deal, but Dortmund are not at the starting line at the moment.”

But per the latest update from Falk, it’s Brighton who are the likeliest bet if Maksimovic’s next move takes him to England.

Latest Brighton news – Buonanotte wanted / Aston Villa raid

In other news, Liverpool and Man City are both weighing up moves for Brighton attacker, Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently thriving in a loan spell at Leicester City.

Brighton reportedly value the 19-year-old Argentine at a minimum of €30m (£25m / $32.5m).

Elsewhere, Brighton are rivalling Arsenal for 20-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper, Oliwier Zych. The Polish stopper is out of contract at season’s end and Villa would be due a compensation fee if Zych were poached by another English side.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into every Premier League club’s wage bill and as you might expect, Brighton are once again massively outperforming their rank.

The Seagulls’ total annual expenditure on player salary places them 15th out of 20. Man City are top, with league leaders Liverpool not even in the top four…

IN DEPTH: Who is Andrija Maksimovic

By Nathan Egerton

Maksimovic came through the academy at Red Star Belgrade and scored 29 goals in 25 appearances for the club’s Under-17 team during the 2022/2023 season.

His short stature, shoulder-length hair, passing range and dribbling ability earned him the nickname ‘Little Messi’, and he has also been compared to James Rodriquez.

He joined Graficar Beograd – Red Star’s feeder club – in the Serbian second division in August 2023 and registered a goal and assist on his professional debut at the age of 16 years and 67 days.

The attacking midfielder – who can also play on the right wing – finished his spell with Graficar with nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances.

He also made his senior debut for Red Star Belgrade in a Serbian Cup game against Radnicki Nis in December 2023 before scoring against Manchester City in the UEFA Youth League.

Maksimovic helped Serbia reach the semi-final of the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship after registering two assists in four appearances.

He was recalled by Red Star Belgrade in September and has two assists in his first five appearances in the Serbian top flight.

“Little Messi is a talented player,” manager Vladan Milojevic said after his league debut in a 4-0 win over Partizan. “He didn’t get the opportunity because he’s 17; in fact, I wasn’t even aware of his age.

“He earned the chance because of his hard work, quality, and everything he showed at Graficar. This is a reward for him, but also a message to other players about what it’s like to play for a big club.”

At the age of 17 years and 118 days, he made his Champions League debut against Inter Milan in October 2024 and became the youngest Serbian player to play in the competition.

The teenager has since become the second-youngest-ever player to play for Serbia after coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Switzerland.