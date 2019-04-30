Liverpool, Man City to compete for £54m winger dubbed ‘next Robben’

Liverpool and Manchester City will battle it out for the signing of Villarreal starlet Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports.

The 19-year-old winger has enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga, with five goals and two assists from 24 appearances in his first campaign as a senior professional. Chukwueze has earned comparisons to Arjen Robben in the process.

Before he arrived at Villarreal’s youth setup in 2017, the Nigerian international was being monitored by Arsenal, and the Daily Mail claim that Premier League sides are set to go back in for the winger, with Man City and Liverpool the two names suggested.

Given the plethora of attacking options at both clubs, it appears that Chukwueze would be seen as more of a backup or player with potential for the future, but the two title challengers don’t want to miss out on their chance to sign him.

The left-footed winger, who is more commonly known as Samu, has a release clause of £54m, but Villarreal are expected to accept lower bids.

Atletico Madrid, Porto, Monaco and Leicester City were all also linked last summer.

Samu has one cap for Nigeria, which he gained in November 2018.