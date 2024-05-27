Liverpool, Man City told record-breaking fee they must pay to sign sublime Prem winger

Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is expected to be on the move this summer.

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly one of the star players in Gary O’Neil’s squad, although injuries have always been an issue for him.

Neto was on fire at the beginning of 2023/24. In the opening two months of the season, he contributed to eight goals before a hamstring injury struck.

The 24-year-old struggled to rediscover that form when he returned but the winger’s ability seems to have left a lasting impression on his suitors.

Reports suggest that Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle are all mulling over whether to make an offer for Neto as they know Wolves could need to make at least one big sale this summer due to the Premier League’s financial rules.

It has been suggested that they were close to breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules this year – something that saw Everton and Nottingham Forest deducted eight and four points respectively.

Wolves want to avoid a similar fate in 2024/25 but still won’t allow Neto to leave on the cheap.

Wolves slap big price tag on Pedro Neto

According to The Telegraph, the financial pressure on Wolves isn’t as strong as other outlets have reported but they could still part ways with Neto.

It’s claimed that Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle have been told that they will have to put a minimum of £60m on the table to sign the talented forward – which would be a record-breaking sale for Wolves.

The Reds’ top talisman Mohamed Salah could still leave this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia, so Neto could be brought in as a replacement for him.

Reports suggest that Salah is leaning towards staying at Anfield but even if he does, Neto could still be brought in as they plan for life without the 31-year-old.

As for Man City, they have some excellent wingers at their disposal but Pep Guardiola is always looking at ways to bolster his squad.

The Cityzens are described as ‘long-term admirers’ of the Wolves star and may step up their pursuit if they lose Bernardo Silva this summer.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have made signing a new winger one of their top priorties, with Miguel Almiron linked with an exit from St James’ Park.

Neto could compete with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes for a place in Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League trio are willing to match Wolves’ £60m price tag of Neto in the coming weeks.

