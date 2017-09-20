Liverpool man could leave for free as contract stand-off continues

Emre Can could be set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer because a clause in his new deal cannot be agreed, according to reports.

The German international has been in talks with Liverpool over a new deal since last year, with an agreement seemingly no closer between the two parties.

Now, both sides are at deadlock again over a key clause in a potential new deal, as Can’s representatives do not want a low release clause inserted into a new contract.

Melissa Reddy from Goal.com claims that Liverpool “are willing to give Can a mammoth wage and release-clause”, but only if the clause is high and becomes active at a later date.

Alternatively, the release clause can be lowered, but only if the former Leverkusen man accepts a lower wage in return.

Juventus have been most seriously linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Sports lawyer Jake Cohen says: “Can will likely be able to exert substantial leverage in negotiations with Liverpool. Generally, the time left on a top player’s existing contract directly correlates to the amount of leverage the player will be able to exert in negotiations.

“As the player’s contract winds down, his leverage will increase, as his value as an asset to the club will depreciate, and there is always a risk that the player will play out his contract.

“Furthermore, if the midfielder does decide to leave on a free transfer, Liverpool will not be entitled to a compensation fee set by the PFCC, as he will have turned 24 by the time his contract expires in June.”