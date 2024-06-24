Deco is the driving force behind the Barcelona interest in Luis Diaz of Liverpool

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is Barcelona sporting director Deco’s ‘main obsession’ this summer with their hopes of a deal growing and in a move that could ultimately help Arne Slot deliver a blockbuster signing of his own.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Slot settling into his new surroundings and taken up his occupancy as the new Liverpool manager. Stepping into Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, however, will be no easy feat given just how much of a long-lasting impact the German made in a truly-memorable eight-and-a-half-year stint on Merseyside.

The 45-year-old Dutchman was ultimately chosen for his similarities to Klopp in both the way the pair man-manage their stars and also in terms of how they approach the game.

And Michael Edwards – the man who ultimately gave the nod to and sealed the approach for Slot’s services – will hope the expected drop-off from Klopp’s departure will not be as keenly-felt as many observers envisage.

Like any new managerial appointment, though, the new man will bring with him new ideas, as well as a bundle of new players.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands cash will be made available to the new manager and that the Reds are not are restricted as some of their rivals when it comes to their spending capacities this summer.

Indeed, Slot has let Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes know that a new left-sided centre-half and a new holding midfielder will be top of his wishlist this summer.

A new goalkeeper will also likely be sought, while a school of thought also believes a major change will also be forthcoming in attack.

Barcelona transfers: Luis Diaz becomes Deco’s ‘main obsession’

As a result, growing speculation this summer has suggested Colombia star Diaz could find himself on the move this summer.

The 27-year-old moved to Anfield in January 2022 in a deal worth an initial £37.5m but ultimately worth £50m (€60m) once add-ons and bonuses are factored in.

Having scored 24 goals and contributed 11 assists from 98 appearances so far for the Reds, there have certainly been flashes of what Diaz is capable of.

However, having been hampered by a series of injury issues and then having had to suffer an extremely traumatic family situation, it is fair to say the Reds have never quite seen the former Porto man at his consistent best.

Now with Barcelona reportedly keen on a summer rebuild following a hugely-disappointing season at the Nou Camp, Diaz has been identified as a possible upgrade on their wings.

Furthermore, a report last week claimed Reds bos Slot will not stand in the player’s way if he wants to leave and amid claims the South American set to become the first major casualty of the Dutchman’s reign.

Now reports in Spain claim Barca sporting director Deco is determined to push through that signing in the belief the Merseysiders are willing to cash in for a fee of around €50m (£42.3m).

And while Barcelona have looked at a number of wing options this summer, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, it’s claimed Deco’s ‘main obsession’ has now become Diaz, whom he feels would be best suited for their style coupled with the finances likely involved.

Liverpool want Euro 2024 star as stunning Luis Diaz upgrade

With Barcelona set to fund a move for Diaz by offloading Raphinha – and a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal now looks the most likely option for the Brazilian – the Reds could doubly benefit by landing a stylish upgrade of their own.

To that end, Spain winger Nico Williams has truly underlined his outstanding qualities at Euro 2024 so far.

With a €50m release clause in his Athletic Bilbao deal, there is a strong possibilty that the 21-year-old will be on the move this summer.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed over the weekend that Williams is very much on Chelsea’s radar this summer after being snubbed by Michael Olise.

And while Arsenal have also been touted as contenders to sign the 29-goal star, it is Liverpool who reports in Spain now believe are most likely to win the transfer race.

Indeed, Slot is reported to have given Edwards and Hughes the green light to pursue the signing of the winger as a possible replacement for Diaz, with the Dutchman keen to bring in a new attacking option this summer.

Slot has also strongly looked at PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, though the Belgian’s preference to play off the right means he would be in direct competition for Mo Salah.

Instead, Slot has now been convinced to pursue Williams instead, with the 16-times capped Spain winger seen as a better like-for-like replacement for the Colombian, whose future will likely be resolved once their Copa America adventure has come to an end.

Colombia’s fixtures open on Monday evening with a clash against Paraguay at the NRG Stadium.