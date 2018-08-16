Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given the green light to goalkeeper Loris Karius over a move to Besiktas, according to Akşam newspaper.

The former Liverpool number one could be set for a season-long loan move to Süper Lig giants Besiktas after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Karius signed for Liverpool in 2016 from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 and appeared 29 times for the Reds. But a number of poor mistakes for the keeper saw him fall out of favour with Klopp which saw the arrival of new signing Alisson.

The German shot stopper admitted prior to the Premier League season started that he didn’t know what his future held at the club.

But his future has a bit more clarity now with Klopp reportedly happy to sell the keeper for the right price and Besiktas being interested in the player a move could be on the cards.

The only stumbling block in the deal is the Turkish club will have to sell Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo or World Cup finalist Domagoj Vida as the Turkish Lira crisis hit the club hard and debt has spiralled.

The Turkish transfer window closes on September 1 and reportedly the only move Besiktas could make for Karius is a temporary transfer with a loan fee.