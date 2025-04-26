Jarell Quansah is being backed to make an eye-catching move away from Liverpool to Merseyside rivals Everton, with two big reasons for the potential move emerging and with the defender likely to be shown the door by Arne Slot as soon as his own big-name defensive recruit signs on the dotted line.

The Reds can be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday if they avoid defeat against Tottenham at Anfield to mark what has been a brilliant first season at the helm for Arne Slot. And having steered the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp to the cusp of glory, his achievements are all the more remarkable given he has barely spent any money on strengthening the Liverpool squad.

However, all that will change this summer with Slot ready to spend some serious money on strengthening his squad. He has spent his first year on Merseyside assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his players – and now looks ready to make radical changes to ensure the Reds ensure a long spell of dominance in both England and Europe.

To that end, Slot is growing increasingly hopeful of securing the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth – and reports on Saturday morning have now lifted the lid on the optimism Liverpool have on completing the £50m deal.

However, his arrival is likely to mean Quansah – who has started just two Premier League games under Slot this season – will be given the green light to leave.

And now former Toffees scout Bryan King claims the player could make a surprise move across the city and would be ‘quite happy’ to move to Everton.

“This wouldn’t be the first time a Liverpool player has joined Everton,” King told Goodison News. “Therefore, I couldn’t see that being a problem, and I think Liverpool will sell to the club that makes them the best offer.

“In addition, I’d imagine Quansah would be quite happy to move across Stanley Park. He is probably already living in the Liverpool area. Therefore, a move to Everton wouldn’t cause him or his family too many problems.”

The other team who wants Quansah and why he could quit Liverpool

With just two Premier League starts to his name this season and 11 across all competitions, it is clear that Quansah has a tough battle to convince Slot he is worthy of regular selection.

And with Ibrahima Konate poised to sign a new deal and Joe Gomez also ahead of him in the pecking order, the arrival of Huijsen is likely to spell the end for the player at Anfield.

The 22-year-old defender recently broke into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad and it could be argued Liverpool will be selling him at the peak of his value.

And while his deal runs at Anfield until 2029, we understand Slot will not stand in his way of making an exit this summer.

To that end, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Newcastle as big admirers of the defender – a claim since backed up by Fabrizio Romano who states Eddie Howe’s side are one of three sides all keen on the versatile centre-half, who can also cover at right-back.

With Huijsen’s release clause fixed at £50m, Liverpool will hope to claw back at least half of that fee by offloading Quansah.

The eight-times capped England U21s star, who has represented Liverpool on 56 occasions, is valued at between the £25m to £30m mark by the Reds – a fee that will likely tempt his suitors to consider a summer approach.

Quansah also holds the honour of scoring the last-ever Liverpool goal under the management of Klopp – when he netted the second in a 2-0 win over Wolves last May.

On the subject of possible outgoings, a journalist has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has finally made a decision on whether to stay at Liverpool or move to Real Madrid this summer and bring to a close the long-running transfer saga once and for all.

Meanwhile, with Slot also keen to improve his attacking options this summer, a well-connected journalist has revealed Liverpool will be among the clubs looking to sign Cole Palmer if the England star decides he wants to leave Chelsea.

Now rated in the £85m mark, it’s suggested Slot could see the former Man City man as an upgrade on Dominic Szoboszlai in the No.10 role.

Elsewhere, Huijsen could prove to be the first of SIX players to move between Bournemouth and Liverpool this summer with a report detailing how the two clubs are targeting three players from one another’s squads this summer.

