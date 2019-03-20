Liverpool man in Rome and set to leave after five years at Anfield

Lazio are reportedly close to a agreeing a deal for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.

The Independent reports that the former Sevilla man will end his five years at Anfield this summer with Lazio close to agreeing a pre-contract agreement with the full-back.

Moreno, 26, is out of contract in the summer and has fallen out of favour this season under Jurgen Klopp, starting just two league games for this season.

The former Sevilla man in December revealed he had been offered a new contract by Liverpool, but was yet to make a decision on his future.

But he then went on record to criticise Klopp and suggest his time at Anfield was up. “I do not feel good, that is the truth,” Moreno told Cadena Ser.

“Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.

Lazio’s city rivals AS Roma had also been interested in taking the left-back to Italy before sporting director Monchi departed last week.

Monchi has returned to Sevilla and they are likely to be interested in their former player, but per the report, have not yet made an offer for him.

And Moreno is currently spending time with his former Reds team-mate and now Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Moreno posted a picture of the pair in Rome on Instagram with their respective partners on Wednesday evening.

Lazio also have a decent record of reviving the careers of former Liverpool players, with Luis Alberto and Lucas both flourishing in midfield roles at the Stadio Olimpico.

