Liverpool squad man Neco Williams is planning to hold urgent talks with Jurgen Klopp to ascertain whether he has a future at Anfield amid links to three Premier League suitors.

Williams has been with Liverpool since the age of nine, but the academy graduate’s prospects of first-team football have been slim. He has struggled to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order to play at right-back. As such, he has only made 12 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

His relative lack of action has not put off Wales from using him at international level. He has been capped 14 times since September 2020 and figured for them at Euro 2020.

However, at club level it’s a different matter and Williams now reportedly accepts that he needs to play regular football to further his career.

We exclusively revealed last month that he was a loan target for at least two Premier League clubs.

Now The Athletic claims the likes of Wolves, Aston Villa and Southampton have also joined the queue to sign him.

The outlet claims Williams will cut short his holiday after Euro 2020 to discuss his future with Klopp. It’s believed he will push for a move away from Anfield unless he gets certain guarantees over playing time.

Indeed, Liverpool are reportedly planning to “reluctantly” sell Williams this summer and will cash in if the right offer arrives.

Previous reports have stated though that Liverpool won’t let him go on the cheap. As such, the Reds are said to be seeking an eight-figure sum, with Liverpool seeking around £10m.

Of those interested, a move to Norwich looks a strong option. They are considering replacements for the in-demand Max Aarons, who could be lured away in a £25m-plus deal.

Liverpool will not replace Williams

If Williams does depart, then The Athletic add that Liverpool will not look to sign a replacement.

Alexander-Arnold has nailed down the right-back position as his own, while centre-back Joe Gomez and midfielder James Milner can provide cover there.

In addition, Klopp has been impressed by another academy product, Conor Bradley.

What’s more, Liverpool will not be looking to sign another player on the opposite flank of defence either. There have been rumours that Kostas Tsimikas could leave after a difficult first season, but Klopp wants to keep him around.

The hope is that he will be able to provide more competition for Andy Robertson in his second season.

