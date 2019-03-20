Liverpool man pleads with club to help him cut short nightmare loan spell

Goalkeeper Loris Karius has asked parent club Liverpool to intervene and end his nightmare loan spell at Besiktas, a report claims.

It was claimed last week that Karius is ‘taking legal action’ against Besiktas over ‘money he is owed’ with the goalkeeper going to FIFA over the matter.

The Turkish side are understood to owe Karius as much as four months’ wages, worth over €1million, with Karius first making contact with FIFA on February 20.

The report in Goal adds that after Besiktas failed to meet 10-day deadline for a response, the world football’s governing body ‘could decide to sanction’ the Turkish top-flight club.

Karius was recently jeered by Besiktas supporters and was publicly blasted by their club president, and Turkiye Gazetesi reports that the German has his heart set on cutting his loan spell short.

The former Mainz stopper has as a result asked Liverpool to help him cut short his two-year loan spell, which would currently see him at the Turkish capital until summer 2020.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Dusseldorf are apparently both keen on welcoming him back to the Bundesliga, where he spent five years with Mainz.