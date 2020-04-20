Liverpool, Man Utd on alert as €50m versatile Bayern defender nears exit

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been alerted that Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is set to be available for a cut-price €50million.

The Austria international, who has excelled during his 10-year stay at the Allianz Arena, is renowned for his versatility and would be a great addition to the Premier League if he does move on this summer.

As reported by Don Balon, Alaba is nearing the end of his contract with Bayern, with his current deal due to expire in 2021, meaning he’s seemingly now available for a cut-price fee of around €50m (£43.6m).

The reports states that both Liverpool and United could be set to enter the running for Alaba’s signature, with the 27-year-old offering great versatility with his ability to play left-back or centre-back.

While Andrew Robertson remains Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back, the need for a new back-up option has been highlighted by James Milner having to fill in there at times over the past two seasons.

The Reds are also after a new centre-half, with Dejan Lovren set to move on this summer, and Alaba could effectively kill two birds with one stone.

United, meanwhile, would almost certainly view Alaba as an upgrade on Luke Shaw, although Brandon Williams has shown glimpses of what an outstanding talent he could be.

Whatever happens, Alaba is sure to be a player in demand if Bayern do indeed decide to cut their losses on one of the top performers of the last decade.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli has been told that only three Premier League clubs will be able to spend money this summer.

Many of this summer’s usual big-money deals are expected to gon the back-burner, with football currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Comolli has heard that “only three clubs” will be able to spend money in the next transfer window as clubs look to rebuild their finances.

“An agent was telling me the other day, that there are actually only three clubs in the Premier League who will be able to spend money next summer in the transfer window,” Comolli said on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know if this is correct but usually when agents tell you things like this, they usually get intel.” Read more…