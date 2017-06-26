PSG name their price for reported Man Utd, Liverpool target

PSG have reportedly told clubs looking to sign Brazilian winger Lucas Moura that he will cost just €30million this summer.

The 24-year-old former Sao Paulo star endured a frustrating campaign under Unai Emery and has reportedly been told he can leave the capital club if their asking price is met.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Inter Milan have all been linked with Lucas, who still managed to score 19 goals and create six goals in 52 appearances this season.

Moura is contacted to PSG until 2020, but the club are looking to make wholesale changes this summer following their surrender of the Ligue 1 crown to Monaco and another disappointing campaign in the Champions League.

Speaking about his future recently, the Brazilian said: “I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

“Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe.

“Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.”

Lucas joined PSG in a €40m deal from Sao Paulo back in 2012 and has scored 44 goals in 212 games for the club during his five seasons in Paris.

News of Moura’s availability could interest Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, given Inter Milan’s unwillingness to negotiate over Ivan Perisic’s asking price.