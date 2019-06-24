Liverpool, Man Utd among Euro giants chasing €20m midfield ace

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs in the race to land Stade Rennais midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, according to a report.

Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo are reporting that Milan are joined by Inter, Atalanta, Roma, and Napoli in the race for Bourigeaud.

LaLiga side Sevilla have also been credited with interest in the former France U20 international, who is valued at €20m by the Ligue 1 club.

The 25-year-old joined Rennes from RC Lens two years ago for a fee of just €3.5m, and managed six goals and five assists in 34 league appearances last term.

Reports in Spain also claim Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in Bourigeaud – as well as Premier League runners-up Liverpool.

Bourigeaud tends to play in a midfield three and is known for his ability going forward, as well as his set piece deliveries, meaning he could be a potential replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri if he were to leave Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has previously told Reds fans not to expect a summer spree, but did seem to suggest last week that funds are available.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete,” Klopp said.

