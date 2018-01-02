Schalke chief hands Prem trio hope after Goretzka denials

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all received a boost in their bid to sign Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.

There had been reports over the weekend that the Germany midfielder had agreed to join fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

However, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has announced that no decision has yet been made on the player’s future.

The three Premier League giants, along with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, have all been strongly linked with the 22-year-old and while Bayern were considered firm favourites to sign him, Goretzka’s agent has denied any deal has been done, according to Heidel.

He said: “Jorg Neubauer has yesterday confirmed to me that there is no decision so far.”

Goretzka, however, is expected to make an make an announcement on his future in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are expected to try and persuade the midfielder to move to The Emirates, especially as the Gunners looks set to lose Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez on free transfers in the summer, while Jack Wilshere’s future also remains up in the air.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes to use his Bundesliga links to try and land his fellow countryman, who could replace Emre Can at Anfield, while United chief Jose Mourinho has also revealed his admiration for the player in the past.