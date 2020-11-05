Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal ready to launch January raid for Inter star

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal after an impressive start to the new season.

The 23-year-old initially joined Inter on loan with an option to buy from Cagliari before the start of last season. He penned a four-year deal with Antonio Conte’s men over the summer.

But according to FcInterNews, as cited by Sport Witness, the midfielder’s performances for the Nerazzurri are not going unnoticed and ‘admirers are increasing week after week’.

The three Premier League giants all get a mention as potential Barella suitors. Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also keen.

Arsenal and United have been linked with the Italy international previously, but talk a switch to Anfield is new.

Barella’s current contract runs until 2024. But the report adds Inter are looking to increase the terms off that deal to ward off any admirers.

Man Utd, Liverpool target eyes Prem return

David Brooks insists all his future plans are focused entirely on Bournemouth after seeing his hopes of an instant return to the Premier League come to nothing.

Brooks has emerged as one of the top young talents in British football over the past few years. The Wales international made a seamless transition to Premier League football when leaving Sheffield United for Bournemouth in 2018.

In his first season in the top flight, Brooks scored seven goals in 30 league games. Even though he didn’t play as much last year due to injury, Brooks still had plenty of admirers.

As many as five Premier League sides were linked with moves to sign him last month. Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester were all reportedly among his suitors.

However, with Bournemouth reportedly holding out for their £35m asking price, nothing materialised for Brooks.

As such, he ended up staying put and is now focusing all his efforts on securing promotion with the Cherries.

Speaking to The Echo: “I think being in the Premier League – I had a full season and then got injured. From my point of view, it was cut a bit short for myself.

“I was disappointed I couldn’t really factor in last year. So I am desperate to get back in the Premier League and hopefully it’s with Bournemouth.

“Everyone wants to be playing at the big, nice stadiums and on the big occasions hopefully, when the crowds are back in.

“We are all working towards that and, with the squad we’ve got, we’ve got a really good chance.” Read more…