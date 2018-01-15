Liverpool, Man Utd target to name next club in ‘matter of days’

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied his side have an agreement in place to sign Leon Goretzka – but expect the player to make a formal announcement in a matter of days.

The Schalke midfielder has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe with his contract at Arena AufSchalke up at the end of June.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have been heavily linked, while Arsenal have more than a passing interest in the player who is also on Barcelona’s radar.

However, reports in the German media have suggested it is Bayern who have won the race to sign him, and although Rummenigge has categorically denied this, the club’s CEO does expect an announcement to be made this week.

He told Sky in Germany: “You only have an agreement, when the contract is signed and the player passed the medical tests. We are not that far yet.

“Now the player has to decide, I heard the decision will be made within the next days, so before the end of January.

“And of course it would be very nice, if he decides to join Bayern Munich.”

Goretzka has missed Schalke’s last five games with a leg injury but is now back in first-team training and is expected to be fit to make a playing return in a matter of days – or, just in time for a January transfer to go through.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.