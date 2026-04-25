Tottenham have an agreement in place to sign an Argentina international, though Manchester United and Liverpool could both launch hijack attempts and Arne Slot in particular would love the move.

Tottenham are battling for their Premier League survival, though as all good clubs must, they have one eye on the future.

How Spurs’ summer transfer window unfolds will be shaped almost entirely by whether they avoid relegation.

Nevertheless, the club have already agreed two signings for the summer, with deals struck to bring Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on board via free agency.

Neither deal will be finalised until Spurs know which division they’ll be playing in next year. And as such, Spurs will remain vulnerable on each move for a few more weeks at least.

Both our insider Graeme Bailey and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have confirmed Spurs’ agreement in principle with Senesi.

The 28-year-old will leave Bournemouth in the summer, and before turning out for whichever club side he joins next, he’ll fancy his chances of winning the World Cup with Argentina.

But according to the latest from CaughtOffside, it’s entirely possible Liverpool or Man Utd hijack Spurs’ move and divert Senesi’s future to the north west of England.

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Liverpool, Man Utd could hijack Marcos Senesi move

Their reporter, Mark Brus, wrote: ‘It may be that Senesi is leaning towards Spurs if they stay up, but my understanding is that other clubs like Liverpool remain in the race for his signature.

‘The Reds are exploring the centre-backs market as they’re really keen to add depth even if Ibrahima Konate stays and signs a new contract.

‘Senesi is one name they like, as is Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. Both players are also on the radar of Manchester United as they’re another club in the market for someone in that position.’

Konate is on track to sign a new contract with Liverpool who’ll also be boosted by the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet and return to fitness of Giovanni Leoni.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to add proven cover in the form of Senesi – who may also serve as the successor to the squad role potentially vacated by Joe Gomez – would hold obvious appeal.

Gomez only has one year left on his contract and if Liverpool don’t intend to hand out a fresh deal, a sale while they can still generate a fee would make sense.

Senesi, meanwhile, is a known commodity to Reds boss Slot who managed the Argentine for two years during their Feyenoord days.

And according to the latest from The Telegraph, it’s certain Slot will still be Liverpool’s manager next term, though there are four things he must remedy to repay FSG’s faith…

DON’T MISS: FSG task Arne Slot with making FOUR changes after Liverpool stick with Dutchman