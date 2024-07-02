Liverpool, Man Utd crestfallen as Juventus agree bargain deal to sign brilliant France midfielder

Multiple sources in Italy claim Juventus are on the verge of beating Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of a France international midfielder.

Nice star Khephren Thuram looks set to head to Turin for €20million plus add-ons in news that will disappoint both Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old midfield talent for some time, while United’s interest came more recently as they were tipped to steal a march on their rivals for Thuram.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Nice have received a final €20m bid from Juventus, with that offer coming with bonuses in the region of €4-5m.

Romano says the player has already agreed on personal terms and therefore the deal is imminent.

Romeo Agresti and Calciomercato also confirmed that the deal is close for the brother of Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

Thuram’s contract with Nice expires in June 2025, hence the relatively low fee for a player of that quality.

The Nice star was born in Reggio Emilia in March 2001, just a few months before his father Lilian’s move to Juventus from Parma.

Thuram to form new-look Juve engine room

Khephren Thuram will join Douglas Luiz in a new-look central midfield for the Turin giants after the Brazilian was announced as the first summer signing of the Old Lady from Aston Villa.

The news will come as a particular blow to Liverpool, with Slot known to be a big admirer of the midfielder’s talents.

The Reds could, however, spring straight into action for another Frenchman judging by the latest reports.

Liverpool have positioned themselves strongly into the frame to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, with sporting director Richard Hughes fully informed of what it would take to beat Juventus to his renewal and AC Milan to his signature.