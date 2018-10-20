Liverpool, Man Utd €50m midfield target opens up on potential move

Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target Nicolo Barella has revealed the circumstances that would make him consider quitting Cagliari in the new year.

The 21-year-old has been strongly tipped to make a move to the Premier League in January, with Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho said to be very keen on landing the highly-rated youngster, while Arsenal are also in the running for his signature.

And according to Calciomercato, Barella has stated the only reason why he would chose to move, saying: “If and when I have to leave, it will never be for money, but only for ambition. I do not care about Ferrari or the super penthouse; I do not play football to buy myself a beautiful car.”

One man who has been impressed with the midfielder is former England boss Fabio Capello.

He told Radio Anch’io Sport recently: “Barella’s the player who can change the tempo in midfield. He gives something more in terms of quality and quantity, which we [Italy] lacked before.

“He reminds me a bit of (Marco) Tardelli on a dynamic level.”

Capello’s comparisons are worthy with Barella boasting some impressive stats. With 72 recoveries in Serie A this season, no other player can touch him, while only five players have won more tackles than him (16). Only one midfielder has made more interceptions, while he ranks fourth in terms of duels won.

Cagliari are understandly reluctant to part ways with their new star, who was at the centre of strong interest from Atletico Madrid in the summer, but club president Tommaso Giulini remains determined to keep his starlet.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.