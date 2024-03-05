Liverpool, Man Utd ecstatic as Prem minnows work on replacing £50m-rated centre-back target

Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘compiling a list of centre-backs’ in a sign that Liverpool and Manchester United target Marc Guehi could be on the way out the door.

Guehi has worked his way towards being one of the top-rated centre-backs in English football since leaving his boyhood club Chelsea in 2021, having played just two senior games for them.

The Blues loss – which it now very much looks like as they’re 11th in the Premier League – was Palace’s gain, as the Eagles have been able to call on him in 108 games so far.

That included all but three Premier League games in his first two seasons at Selhurst Park, a tally which has been added to for four consecutive games this season due to a knee injury.

But injury aside, Guehi is wanted by some of the league’s biggest clubs as a result of his starring role in the Palace backline – alongside nine England caps.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Liverpool are ready to make a firm approach for the centre-back this summer.

Alongside the high-flying Reds, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on him, and both of those clubs could offer him the chance to remain in London.

As could his former side Chelsea, who have a long-standing admiration for the defender, who played 49 times for them as an under-18.

Liverpool boosted as Palace look for replacements

Those sides will be ecstatic, then, as the Telegraph reports Palace are ‘compiling a list of centre-back targets’ for the summer, which suggests they know Guehi won’t be with them for much longer.

The report adds that Palace are showing an early interest in a number of defenders, with summer moves for some a possibility.

No players are named, but the report does suggest Guehi is likely to command a £50million fee.

As such, the Eagles could utilise that to find themselves a top-quality replacement.

Man Utd pursuit driven by Ashworth

Alongside Liverpool and the other top English clubs in the mix for Guehi, the report states Man Utd ‘could rival’ the Reds in moving for him.

They signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50million from the Eagles, and could follow suit with Guehi.

It’s believed Dan Ashworth – who looks likely to become United’s new sporting director – could be a driver in a United move for the defender.

Indeed, it’s said he is an ‘admirer’ of his, and therefore interest could depend on him being hired.

In any case, it looks likely that Guehi will be on the move in the summer, and with Palace currently 14th in the table, the transfer will probably see him catapulted up the league.

