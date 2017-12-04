Liverpool, Man Utd target Goretzka puts timeline on future decision

Leon Goretzka has revealed he is in the the “final phase” of deciding where his future lies.

The Schalke midfielder is out of contract next summer and will become a free agent, but his destination is yet to be confirmed.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all tracking the 22-year-old, who is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Bundesliga.

Schalke are not yet resigned to losing the Germany international and they have reportedly made him an £150,000-a-week offer to keep him in Gelsenkirchen.

Asked about his futureGoretzka said: “I have to find out for myself what the next step should be.

“I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.

“There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January.”

Last month Germany assistant boss Oliver Bierhoff inadvertently revealed that Goretzka will be joining the vast number of German stars heading to the Premier League.

Talking about the financial might of the Premier League compared to the Bundesliga in an interview with The Guardian, he suggested that Goretzka has already decided his next destination.

“We feel that England, because of the amount of money you have with TV rights, young talented players like Leroy Sane and [Schalke’s] Leon Goretzka are moving to England and this is not good for our league but also for the quality of our game,” said Bierhoff.

Goretzka is believed to have rejected the advances from Barcelona after he was not happy with their salary offer.