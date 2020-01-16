Timo Werner has expressed his admiration for the Premier League to give his suitors Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea hope of a deal to sign the striker.

The Germany sensation is likely to be hot property this summer with his exit clause in his Red Bull Leipzig contract allowing him to leave for €50million. And while the striker has ruled out an exit in the January window, reports on Wednesday indicated talks have advanced in recent days over a summer switch to Liverpool.

It was claimed that Liverpool had pushed forward with their charm offensive for Werner and he’s the man that Jurgen Klopp wants as Sadio Mane’s replacement, amid claims the Senegal forward will depart for Real Madrid in a near €200million transfer at the end of the season.

Werner has scored 84 goals in 139 appearances for Leipzig, including 23 in 25 matches this season, but his exit clause – worth just £42.8m at the current exchange rate – has also seen the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also tipped to compete for his signature.

And his latest comments will no doubt heighten claims about a future transfer to one of his suitors after he spoke warmly about playing in the Premier League.

“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say,” he told Bild. “There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”

The player has previously also been linked with Real Madrid and he admits following the path of some of his idols to LaLiga also holds a certain appeal.

“Many Germans have also been very successful in Spain, such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil,” he added.

However, with Leipzig currently on top of the Bundesliga with the competition due to resume this weekend after a winter break, Werner insisted he has no thoughts of leaving in January.

“As of now I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere. Winning the Bundesliga with RBL is the ultimate ambition.”

Reports earlier this month claimed Werner had snubbed a move to Anfield in summer 2019 due to fears over his playing time and playing second fiddle to the established front trio of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

However, the 23-year-old will find an obvious route into the side should Mane move on, though the man on course to be crowned Player of the Year will leave some sizeable shoes to fill.

Talk of Werner’s move to Anfield will no doubt delight Naby Keita, who has made clear his wishes to see his former Leipzig teammate join him at Anfield.

Speaking last year, the Guinean midfielder said: “We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there.

“It’s clear: if he’ll be on the move, I’ll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”

