Leeds United are reported to be planning to offer Archie Gray another new deal this summer – just a matter of weeks after tying the youngster down to a new contract and in a final effort to ward off interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Whites were relegated to the second tier last season after just three years in the Premier League, leading to a mass exodus of a number of big name stars. However, out of their despair, new hope has arrived at Elland Road and a new-look side – inspired by Daniel Farke and director of football Nick Hammond – has Leeds United ticking along just nicely.

Indeed, the Whites on an incredible run of form right now having won 12 of their 13 Championship games since the turn of the year – a draw at Huddersfield being their only setback – to fire the club to the top of the table and incredibly help evaporate a mammoth 17-point lead enjoyed by long-time runaway leaders Leicester City.

That puts Leeds very much on course for an instant return to the Premier League, though they cannot afford to rest up for one second being as the Foxes still have a game in hand and Ipswich are only a point further back. One of that trio appears destined to miss out on automatic promotion with what will surely be a record points tally.

Part of Leeds’ success has been their astute business in the transfer market; Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu being the two best examples of this.

However, they have also been blessed by the emergence of teenage talent Gray, who debuted at the start of the season and has become a fixture in the side since.

Leeds plan to tie Archie Gray down to another massive deal

Natually a midfielder by trade, Gray switched to right-back in the autumn and has not looked back ever since, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet and with his form playing a part in the double January departure of Djed Spence and fans’ favourite Luke Ayling.

However, such form by the teenager, who last week turned 18, has brought attention from a raft of big-spending sides, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City among the sides to have noted Gray’s rise.

Furthermore, sources have also indicated to TEAMtalk that Gray has attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund; the Bundsliga side famed for having plucked some of English football’s best young talents over the years with Jude Belllingham and Jadon Sancho the two obvious examples.

Leeds are well aware of the growing attention on their teenage star; he was even name-checked by Gareth Southgate this week as a possible inclusion in the England squad, such has been his meteoric rise.

And while the Whites only tied Gray down to a lengthy new deal in January to the summer of 2028, it’s now reported the star is in line for yet another new deal just a matter of weeks after signing his last one.

His current arrangement saw his salary go up to an estimated £5,000 a week. However, if they are to secure promotion, Leeds plan to reward Gray with a significant payrise with a new deal set to go through worth seven times that figure of around £30,000 to £35,000 a week.

Furthermore, Leeds also reportedly want to include in his deal an exit clause worth up to £80m – to protect themselves from a possible future cut-price exit.

New Leeds deal for Liverpool, Man Utd target welcomed

Given our belief that Gray is among 10 players destined to become one of the next £100m stars in the game, that would prove a sensible move by Leeds.

And talk of a new deal for the youngster has also won the support of former Leeds star Carlton Palmer, who, in speaking to Football League World, thinks it’s imperative Leeds pay the youngster what he is worth.

“Leeds are planning to sit down with Archie Gray this summer and discuss extending his contract further.

“Archie’s had a fantastic season for Leeds, who currently sit top of the Championship at the moment.

“Gray has been outstanding, with 36 league appearances so far this season, proving both his versatility and his ability.

The 18-year-old’s current deal has him with the club until 2028, but the club are looking to extend that even further.

“This makes sense, to tie the player down, with speculation surrounding him from top Premier League clubs and European teams.

“Gray’s only 18, but he’s doing well under Daniel Farke by playing regularly, so shouldn’t be in any rush to leave.

“But Leeds want to protect themselves, for sure, by tying him down to a longer-term contract, and I’m sure there would be a massive release clause in there.”

Exit clause will protect United from cut-price exit

Palmer continued: “It’s believed Gray is on about £5,000 per week at 18. Top players at the football club will be on far more than that. Some might be on £70,000 – these will be players who were playing in the Premier League [last season].

“So, you would think that he’d get a significant rise, maybe around the £30,000-35,000 mark.

“And, I would think there will be a break clause within that, should anybody come in for the player.

“Leeds would probably be looking for £70-80 million for him.

“Obviously, Archie Gray should be sensible enough to know that if Leeds United are promoted – and I think they will be – that he has the chance to play in the Premier League.

“Whilst Leeds themselves will know that if he performs well, then his value skyrockets.”

Gray is part of a Leeds defence that is yet to concede a goal from open play in the league this calendar year – an incredible 1170 minutes of action.

Leeds return to action after the international break with games away to Watford on Good Friday and at home to Hull on Easter Monday.

