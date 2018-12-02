Liverpool, Man Utd in battle for Birmingham attacking starlet

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle it out for young Birmingham striker Romello Mitchell.

A report in The Sun on Sunday claims that Mitchell has caught the eye after scoring against both teams’ academies in recent games.

The 15-year-old, who will 16 by the time the transfer window reopens in January, can quit Birmingham for a small compensation fee.

Despite his tender, Mitchell is already a member of Birmingham’s Under-18 side and is very highly regard at St Andrew’s.

