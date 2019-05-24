Liverpool and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Sergio Ramos, who has apparently told Real Madrid he wishes to leave this summer.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim that a number of factors have forced the Spain international into making the decision to seek new pastures.

Ramos apparently ‘feels disenchanted by comments from inside the club’ that have made him consider his future at the Bernabeu ‘for the first time in a long time’.

He still has two years of his contract left with Real Madrid, and there are two obstacles to a possible departure – number one being the €12.5million salary he earns annually.

The second is the release clause built into that contract, which currently stands at a colossal €800million, but the report states that his representatives have received offers and the situation is ‘moving’.

AS state that the player’s entourage have reached out to Manchester United – who have been repeatedly linked with him before – and more surprisingly Liverpool.

There is the belief from Ramos’s camp that Jurgen Klopp could make he and Virgil van Dijk the best central defensive pairing in the world.

An offer from China is mentioned, while Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly telling the Agnelli family to try and bring his former team-mate to Juventus.

Ramos is currently on vacation before he will meet up with the Spain squad on June 2 to focus on their games against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, but after that his future will need resolving.

