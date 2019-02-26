Manchester United and Liverpool remain interested in James Rodriguez, if Bayern Munich do not take up their option to buy him after his two-year loan.

The Premier League rivals, along with Arsenal, have both been strongly linked with a move for the Colombia international, who will return to Spain at the end the season unless Bayern opt to buy him.

The 27-year-old, who is also a target for Juventus and Napoli, has not always been a first choice for Bayern boss Niko Kovac and club chairman Uli Hoeness admitted that a decision on Rodriguez’s future depends very much on Kovac.

He told German media, when asked about the player: “It all revolves around the boss’ choices. If Kovac isn’t meaning to line him up steadily, there’s no use spending 42 million euros.

“Otherwise, we’ll buy James back. Our option deadlines in May, we haven’t made up our mind yet”.

Both United and Liverpool are expected to be on the lookout for a midfield playmaker this summer, although whether Rodriguez is still one of their top targets remains to be seen while his future in Germany is still up in the air.