Liverpool, Man Utd among leading Premier League clubs monitoring Real Betis livewire Assane Diao

Liverpool and Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Real Betis wonderkid Assane Diao, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Senegal-born winger Diao has emerged as an exciting talent since making his professional debut in September. The wide man has contributed two goals and an assist in 13 appearances – including eight starts – so far for Real Betis who are managed by former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The brilliant 18-year-old winger has been fast-tracked to the Spain under-21 set-up after a confident start to life in senior football having impressed in last summer’s under-19 European Championship.

Europe-based scouts are recognising his talent and sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that Aston Villa and Brentford are among the clubs watching closely after Diao arrived on the scene.

Diao made his debut against Rangers in the Europa League this season and has the capability to play on either flank, where his skilful style of play makes him difficult to track.

Assane Diao catching the eye for Real Betis

He is still in an early phase of his development, having only celebrated his 18th birthday in September.

However, his pace and decision-making have seen him emerge as one of the breakout stars of the season in Spain – which could even lead to bigger clubs showing interest soon.

Indeed, we can confirm scouts from Liverpool and Manchester United have watched Diao already this season.

The chances of a deal in January might be premature given that he is only just making his name in the top flight of Spanish football. Furthermore, Betis are under little pressure to sell given Diao signed a contract committing his future to the club until 2027 over the summer.

His progress will be monitored across this campaign and England could certainly be primed as his next destination.

Real Betis currently sit seventh in the LaLiga table – three points behind Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in fifth and sixth respectively.

Pellegrini’s side have lost only twice in the league this season, with their last defeat occurring at Barcelona way back on September 16.

The club also sit top of Group C in the Europa League ahead of their final group match at home to second-placed Rangers on Thursday, with qualification not yet guaranteed for Pellegrini’s side.

Sparta Prague – two points behind Betis in third place – travel to Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol where a win would up the pressure on Betis to see off Rangers, having lost at Ibrox in their opening Group C match September.

