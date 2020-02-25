Liverpool and Manchester United are both on alert after it emerged that top striking target Timo Werner has seen his asking price slashed.

The Germany international has 27 goals to his name in just 33 outings so far this season, with RB Leipzig challenging for both domestic and Champions League glory – although they could be about to lose their star forward.

The 23-year-old recently spoke of his pride at being linked with the reigning European champions, and it would that Jurgen Klopp’s men could land of one of European football’s top young talents on the cheap.

Werner told ViasportFotball of reported linking him with a move to Anfield earlier this month: “Yes I know that Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes you very proud but in case of that, it’s a pleasure, but I know Liverpool have a lot of good players.

“I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level and to play there.”

And the Daily Star, via Sport1, have reported that a release clause that was previously thought to be worth £50m is actually worth only half of that, with any additional costs coming in the form of performance-based bonuses.

That would represent a huge bargain, but it is news that is also sure to have alerted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford – with the Red Devils boss also after a new striker this summer.

United have still to replace Romelu Lukaku, and while Werner is viewed as more of a wide attacker, that would allow the Norwegian to use either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial centrally and still have a huge goal threat from outside.

