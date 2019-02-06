Liverpool, Man Utd rocked as Chelsea want €115m man to replace Hazard

Chelsea have lined up the man they want to replace Eden Hazard and it could spell bad news for Manchester United, if reports are to be believed.

Hazard has told French television that he has made a decision on his future and that he will make an announcement on Wednesday.

Multiple reports have claimed the Belgian superstar has decided he wants to sign for long-time suitors Real Madrid this summer.

A report from The Sun suggested that Chelsea will be cleared to sign loanee Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis and will also be allowed to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco as an immediate replacement for Hazard and as part of the deal that will take the Belgian to the Bernabeu.

However, the Premier League side seemingly have other ideas, and have set their sights on Philippe Coutinho as the ideal successor to Hazard.

Coutinho has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou since his £142m move from Liverpool in last season’s January window.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazil international, while a return to Anfield has never been completely ruled out.

The Telegraph claim that Coutinho is Chelsea’s preferred reinforcement despite a deal already being in place for Christian Pulisic, who will arrive in the summer.

Roman Abramovich may have to break the Blues’ previous record transfer, with Don Balon recently claiming that they were plotting a €115m bid.

